Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $363,486.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AROC opened at $8.61 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

