Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Update

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

PATI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809. Patriot Transportation has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.