Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $78.11 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30.

