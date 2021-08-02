Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $374.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.