Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.69

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.69 and last traded at $114.44, with a volume of 4897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $195,397,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $69,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

