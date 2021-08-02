PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 375,513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,605,000 after acquiring an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.35. The stock had a trading volume of 185,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

