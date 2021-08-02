Peanut Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $93,005.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peanut has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00821830 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00090991 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,003,119 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

