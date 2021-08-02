Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. 28,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

