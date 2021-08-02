Pendal Group Limited Acquires New Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ACC. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

NYSE:ACC opened at $50.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

