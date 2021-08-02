Pendal Group Limited Buys Shares of 10,000 Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:NSTC)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:NSTC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

NSTC stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

