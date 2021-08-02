Pendal Group Limited Has $239,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Hologic were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

