Pendal Group Limited Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Illumina were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $495.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.87.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

