Pendragon (LON:PDG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Pendragon (LON:PDG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Shares of LON PDG traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 18.45 ($0.24). 318,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.17. Pendragon has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of £257.74 million and a P/E ratio of -10.25.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.