Penumbra (PEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Penumbra stock opened at $266.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.73. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,663.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.31.
In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.
