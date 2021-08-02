Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $257.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $184.92 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

