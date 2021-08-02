Pflug Koory LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

