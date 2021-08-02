Pflug Koory LLC Invests $771,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $192.36 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.54 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

