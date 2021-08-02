Pflug Koory LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 68.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

