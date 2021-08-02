Pflug Koory LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Caterpillar makes up 1.3% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $207.52 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

