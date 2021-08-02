PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $15.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.