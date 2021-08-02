Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PHVS stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharvaris stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

