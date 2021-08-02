Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

