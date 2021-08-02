PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

PHXHF opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.