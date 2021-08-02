PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

NYSE:PHX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,660. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

