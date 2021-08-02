Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.04.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,897. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

