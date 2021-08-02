Piper Sandler Comments on Financial Institutions, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Financial Institutions in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $466.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 32.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.