Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 31.53%.

PIPR stock opened at $122.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

