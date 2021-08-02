Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $458.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 20.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

