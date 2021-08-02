Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tilray Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 17.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

