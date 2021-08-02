PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $17,640.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,332,770 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

