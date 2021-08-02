Pivotal Research Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $820.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.67.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $744.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $707.23. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $554.26 and a 52-week high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 51.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Charter Communications by 56.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 57.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 74.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.