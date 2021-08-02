Plair Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Plair has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $1,197.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plair has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Plair coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00058253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.10 or 0.00822380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091380 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official website for Plair is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

