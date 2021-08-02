Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $20.20

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $21.07. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.

PLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $769.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $593,235 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 99.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,003,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

