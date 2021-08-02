Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $20.20

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $21.07. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company has a market cap of $769.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $593,235. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

