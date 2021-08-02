Polkadot (DOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.86 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion and approximately $2.40 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $18.22 or 0.00045787 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00102373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00137250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,847.59 or 1.00141141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00834309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,095,996,411 coins and its circulating supply is 980,272,254 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.