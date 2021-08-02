PolkaWar (PWAR) Market Cap Hits $2.47 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $1.42 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00138519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,369.04 or 0.99497630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00839646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.