Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 829,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total transaction of $4,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,735,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,157. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock opened at $477.82 on Monday. Pool has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $484.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

