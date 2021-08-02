Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Popular by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $72.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.18. Popular has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

