Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Portland General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

POR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.90. 935,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

POR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

