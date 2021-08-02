Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after buying an additional 70,213 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 1,461,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 1,229,823 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91.

