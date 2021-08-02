Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,190.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $120.00 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.19.

