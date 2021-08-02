Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,355 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 8.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,294,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

