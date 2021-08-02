Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $58.86 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

