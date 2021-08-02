PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PowerFleet

PWFL stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 47.8% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 26.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its position in PowerFleet by 25.6% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 426,362 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

