PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $163.52 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

