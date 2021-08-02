Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000. ViacomCBS accounts for 2.5% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. 50,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,333,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

