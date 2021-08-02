Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,626 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF opened at $33.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.