Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.94 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

OMF stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

