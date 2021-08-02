Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $24,183,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $2,227,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $1,591,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.97 on Monday. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 490.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

