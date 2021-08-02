Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,183 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,897 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,221 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,470 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $88,510,000 after buying an additional 124,676 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

